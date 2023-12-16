Kwasi Darko Mensah Joins Forces with Bloom Bar as Key Business Partner

Share This Article

Image of Kwasi Darko Mensah at a press event Bloom Bar Event at Bloom Bar Ghana

Bloom Bar proudly unveils its latest strategic addition to the leadership team—hospitality expert Kwasi Darko Mensah.

Securing the Buckhead location was a pivotal moment for us, and we owe a great deal of gratitude to our new business partner, Kwasi Darko Mensah” — Bloom Bar CEO and Cofounder, Kofi Maafo