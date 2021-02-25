Luke Battiloro, Founder and CEO of Vavoom, Discusses Building an E-commerce Business with Tekrati
Battiloro was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Tekrati to discuss building a successful e-commerce business in 2021MILAN, ITALY, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Vavoom Luke Battiloro knows how to build a successful e-commerce business, having built several successful companies before he launched the Vavoom brand. Battiloro started his career as an entrepreneur with health supplements before investing in CBD. In a recent interview with Tekrati, a prominent news source for business and technology news, Battiloro discussed strategies for building a successful e-commerce business in 2021.
Vavoom has seen extensive growth over the last few years. In his exclusive interview with Tekrati, Battiloro discussed the challenges of growing an e-commerce business during a pandemic.
"Last year, with COVID and all the repercussions that came along with it, being able to ship goods was one of the biggest challenges that many companies in our industry dealt with. Suffice to say, it had almost everyone struggling," Battiloro said.
But, with experience in growing several successful businesses, Battiloro offered some sound advice for e-commerce entrepreneurs. "When it comes to e-commerce businesses, one of the more important things is definitely marketing," Battiloro added. "This is one of the things that I've always prioritized, especially as someone who used to work strictly as a marketing producer — creating leads for other businesses."
Battiloro goes on to discuss creating urgency with sales. Vavoom has employed quick flash sales to increase sales with customers who may be hesitant to purchase. He also discusses the importance of excellent customer service in building a brand reputation.
For those just getting started, Battiloro recommends using Shopify. "Shopify is undeniably one of the best software for building up an e-commerce business on your own, after all. It's highly intuitive and highly effective," Battiloro said.
Vavoom has overcome the challenges of building a successful business and rising to the top of the brand’s $30 billion industry.
"We don't want to be just another brand, we thrive on exclusivity and instant brand awareness at the most exciting places around the world," says Battiloro. "Our product is instantly recognizable, and people will know they're in the right place for an incredible night when they find us on the top shelf."
About Luke Battiloro
Luke Battiloro is the founder and CEO of Vavoom, whose signature glass packaging is handcrafted in Milan, Italy, and evokes the figure of a beautiful, young woman stretching skyward. Vavoom aims to bring its Italian influences and benchmark values of beauty and art to life at each step in the design and production process. Additionally, through doing so, Vavoom hopes this product can do more than satisfy, empowering women around the world to live their lives to their fullest. Battiloro is passionate about every side of the business, from production to engineering, software, technology, design, creativity, and philanthropy. He is involved every step of the way.
Visit Battiloro's Instagram page at www.instagram.com/lukebattiloro
END
# # #
Hugh Taylor
HB Publications, LLC
email us here