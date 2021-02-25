Pax Romana’s March 7 auction explores Chinese decorative art for interiors, from Qing Empire through 20th century

Pair of large Chinese porcelain vases decorated with elaborate scenes and calligraphy. Each 600mm high x 250mm wide. Estimate: £600-£900

Chinese gilded bronze Buddha (or Bodhisattva) holding a sword up to his head, 370mm high x 300mm wide. Estimate: £1,000-£2,000

Pair of large, finely modeled Chinese iron-red porcelain ‘foo dog dragons,’ 450mm high x 600mm wide. Used in feng shui as powerful symbols of protection. Estimate for the pair: £600-£900

Collection of three Chinese celadon porcelain vessels, including two bowls with ribbed decoration and a distinctive, long-neck vase. Pale blue color. Estimate: £300-£500