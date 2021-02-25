Wayrates Brings Loads of Attractive End of Winter Offers for New Customers

Online retail store Wayrates will soon start its End of Winter sale. The owners of the store have adopted a new pricing strategy to attract new customers.

HONG KONG, CHINA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayrates.com, a reputable online store that has its forte in tactical clothing and accessories, recently announced that they are going to bring a host of offers for the patrons. The owners underscored the fact that the online store will soon complete another successful year in the online retail industry. To commemorate the anniversary, the owners have decided to make their End of Winter sale really attractive.

Wayrates End of Winter sale starts from mid-February and will run till March-end. The month-long sales festival has been planned by the owners to acquire new customers in the advent of their anniversary. The owners of the store told the press that they are offering hooded sweatshirts and many more tactical clothing items apart from accessories to mark the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s history.

They also indicated that buyers who will buy products from their store during February and March will get free shipping over purchases of 99 USD and they will get additional discounts on purchases of multiple products. They added that the pricing strategy has been modified in order to attract new customers and retail old customers.

“We knew a lot of new players were joining the market with competitive prices and our challenge was to beat the average market price. We can proudly claim that the retro tactical dresses and accessories and other items available on our store are available at really unbeatable prices. We will top it up with more discounts in March 2021 and we believe the attractive offers will mark a nice beginning to our anniversary celebrations. We have been offering stunning prices since our inception and it is still a challenge for us to offer the best prices”, said the CEO of the e-retail store.

One senior executive told the press that Wayrates offers free shipping all-US on purchase of products worth $99 or above. “Our long-term aim is to spread our business further afield. We have already established ourselves as a trusted brand in the USA and now it's time to expand our business”, he said.

About the Company

Wayrates is a reputable manufacturer of tactical clothing and accessories.

To know more, visit https://www.wayrates.com/.