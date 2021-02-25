Shoessee Slashed down Shipping Fee on Purchases Made By US Customers

To make their products equally popular within the US mainland, Shoessee brought a somewhat exciting offer for buyers ordering products from inside the US.

HONG KONG, CHINA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoessee, an online shopping portal that has already found a firm foothold on the US soil, is now keen to increase their popularity across the 50 states. The ecommerce store has successfully slashed down the shipping fees for their US-based buyers. The owners announced during a press conference that buyers would now be able to get free shipping on all orders amounting to $79 and above.

Much to the pleasant surprise of their patrons living across the US mainland, the store also announced discounts on casual and cute sandals for women.

Shoessee, a fast-growing footwear store that basks in worldwide reputation, sees it as a strategic move to outpace its competitors plying in the same sector.

"Our target demographic is young people aged between 18 and 35. We intend to make every little purchase an absolute win-win for all our buyers who visit our store for buying casual shoes and trendy shoes. We are aiming at providing more convenient and cost-saving services to our users", said a sales manager from Shoessee.

He also informed that last month, the company started an initiative to increase their consumer base beyond the loyal buyer community. He informed that they are keen on promoting their casual shoes for women outside the US as well. But for now, the leading footwear store would be solely focusing on expanding their business within the US mainland.

“Previously, high shipping costs were a deterrent for many of our US customers. Many complained that they were paying very high shipping fees on standard delivery. We took stock of their comments and feedback and finally, we were able to reach a negotiation with some of the biggest shipping companies in the USA. We are now offering free shipping and many other cool discounts. We aim to make footwear shopping a relatively seamless experience for our buyers. For this reason, we have also adopted express shipping and 2-day shipping policy. We believe the revised shipping rates, especially the free shipping rates, would bring a smile on the faces of thousands of buyers", said the CEO of Shoessee.

