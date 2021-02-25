Sam Harper Joins the Colorectal Cancer Alliance as VP of Data Intelligence and Technology
Harper will lead the data and technology team focused on making a large-scale impact against colorectal cancer.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) today welcomed Sam Harper as its Vice President of Data Intelligence and Technology. Harper joins the Alliance from Taoti Creative, a District of Columbia-based digital agency, where his expertise was integral to expanding the company from a staff of six to more than 50.
At the Alliance, Harper leads a team of professionals in building, optimizing, and implementing technology solutions, letting Alliance staff and its community interact seamlessly and efficiently with technology. The Alliance has taken a forward-looking approach to technology using data and technology to help patients and community members end colorectal cancer. From its public-facing websites to its internal relationship management tools, Harper’s role supports every aspect of the Alliance’s mission to end this disease.
“I have spent the last decade helping over a hundred non-profits and associations solve complex digital problems,” Harper said. “I am excited to help the Alliance find efficient solutions to technology problems that save time and money, allowing us to stay focused on our critical mission.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the Alliance team,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Alliance. “A robust and efficient digital infrastructure provides the foundation needed to continue our growth and make the impacts needed to realize our vision, a world free of colorectal cancer. At any organization working to achieve large-scale change, technology cannot be an afterthought — it must come first.”
At Taoti, Harper helped manage a technology team that created innovative digital solutions for large commercial and nonprofit clients. He also developed the technical architecture to create digital roadmaps for clients. Harper’s experience will be critical in numerous upcoming projects, including a review of the ccalliance.org website, the continued expansion of Alliance’s patient and family journey tool, and the many virtual events the Alliance has planned this year.
“In a COVID world, many of our touchpoints will be digital, and I am excited to help build and implement digital tools that will support our patient community and empower our donors,” Harper said.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventative screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, please visit ccalliance.org.
Steven Bushong
Colorectal Cancer Alliance
+ +1 330-957-0484
email us here