One House Worship Drops Newest EP, He Always Provides
He Always Provides Available Now on All Streaming PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One House Worship brings a fresh immersive sound in their latest debut EP, He Always Provides. This project follows the recent release of a single and title track from the EP, featuring Chandler Moore.
One House Worship has pioneered a new sound in He Always Provides, as it is unlike traditional Christian music. With unique declarative lyrics that showcase powerful highs and captivating lows, One House Worship paves a way for an unforgettable listening experience.
The title track is a strong and unshakable reminder of God’s provision, and already has over half a million views on YouTube. With an array of melodies and declarative lyrics that loop in the mind pave the way for an unpredictable and unforgettable musical journey, it’s easy to see the song’s significance.
The EP features vocalist Naomi Raine and was co-written by six-time GRAMMY® award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter, Israel Houghton. One House Worship was inspired to create this 3-track project to provide listeners with a unique worship experience and put Heaven on display.
Executive producer for the group, Touré Roberts says, "We think now is a prime opportunity to give fresh, power, innovative, and prophetic music. I want our music to teach people how to know God, to love God, and to live out their purpose and destiny".
He Always Provides is available now on all major platforms. Follow them on all social platforms, to stay updated on One House Worship’s latest projects.
About One House Worship
One House Worship is an eclectic camp of writers, producers, and cutting-edge creatives who formulate fresh musical and lyrical masterpieces that cut straight to the heart of every listener. Pioneering a new sound between the Contemporary Christian Music and Gospel genres, their unique sound instantly becomes unforgettable anthems of hope, identity, and victory. Founded by global leaders, entrepreneurs, best selling authors, and pastors of The Potter’s House at One LA and Denver, Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts -- One House Worship is the musical expression of their vision to see people from every walk of life encounter Jesus and discover their true, authentic selves. Through their prophetic, transformative, and creative DNA, One House continues to break barriers and bridge generations through the power of authentic worship.
