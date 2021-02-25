ILLUSSO CREATES JOBS AND INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AMIDST COVID-19
New hospitality solutions company to support recovery of boutique five-star hotels around the worldLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by the pandemic’s severe impact on hospitality and unprecedented industry job losses, Illusso, Inc. today announced the launch of its sales and marketing services to support five-star independent boutique hotels and resorts through these challenging times. Illusso – derived from ‘il lusso,’ the Italian words for luxury– provides affordable representation to increase brand awareness in the U.S. for premium properties around the globe and create jobs for industry colleagues affected by the pandemic.
“Hospitality continues to struggle because of the unprecedented effects of COVID-19,” said Jennie Hoffman, President/CEO and an accomplished industry leader with more than 30 years of luxury hotel experience. Hoffman’s background includes senior leadership roles at Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels, and the Montage Hotels and Resorts.
“Hotels have had to adapt quickly and reduce staffing, while those fortunate enough to keep their positions now have to wear multiple hats in areas outside of their core capabilities. Determined to be part of our industry’s recovery, we have created opportunities for colleagues who experienced job losses themselves. We’ve assembled a highly experienced, dedicated team to help properties rebound and thrive through cost savings, profit maximization and increased visibility in the U.S. market.”
Illusso is the only company offering a wide range of services tailored exclusively for five-star properties, with flexible terms enabling hotels to pick and choose based upon the type of support needed. Specialties include Social Media Management, Graphic Design, PR/Marketing, Service Culture Training, and Delphi consulting.
“Our team has strong relationships with influential travel professionals and hard to reach decision makers who can shift share and move the needle,” Hoffman said. Illusso’s team has more than 75 years of combined hotel experience in the luxury segment, representing both major brands and independent boutique brands.
“Luxury is not only our expertise, it is our passion. We have close, long-standing relationships with the clientele our hotels are looking for,” said Maria Pineda, Executive V.P. of Business Development whose experience includes the Mandarin Oriental Group, The Plaza New York, The St. Regis New York and most recently, New York’s iconic Essex House. “We act as an extension of the sales team to ensure our hotels receive the exposure they need. Our top priority is providing measurable results and ROI, with the exceptional service that five-star hotels come to expect.”
Illusso also offers revenue management services to drive profitability and market share. Through supporting sales tactics and identifying new opportunities, the company’s competitive knowledge helps properties develop and maximize profit through topline revenue optimization.
“Whether you need a second opinion, expert advice or additional help full or part-time, we work towards the same goal -- profitable returns for ownership,” said Sandy Chun, Chief Revenue Officer. “Now more than ever, this is the time to simplify all the data, go back to basics, and rediscover the strategies that work.”
Chun has worked with Kimpton Hotels, André Balazs, Design Hotels, and Starwood Hotels and Resorts. She has travelled extensively to train revenue management teams around the world.
Illusso hotel members will receive additional exposure through social media and PR.
“It’s never been more critical for hotels to be out there and proactive about their messaging,” said Melissa Braverman, Senior VP of PR/Marketing. “We can help identify, refine and create your story to get people excited about your brand. Our media relationships and knowledge of the U.S. market will bring you front and center to the audiences and consumers you want to reach.”
Most recently, Braverman served as Associate Director of Marketing for New York’s iconic Pierre Hotel. Her experience also includes marketing at Starwood Hotels, agency-side PR and journalism.
About Illusso
Illusso is a subsidiary of Endervision, a social media and web design company designed for the hospitality industry with a strong focus on luxury hotels and restaurant outlets in the United States. A group of high-level industry professionals have come together to create Illusso in response to the pandemic’s devastating impact on hospitality and unprecedented industry job losses. Illusso provides a wide range of services designed to help five-star independent boutique hotels get through these challenging times. The company is led by industry partners with leadership backgrounds in Sales, Marketing, Revenue Management, and PR at various iconic hotels in the United States. Illusso offers sales representation for properties around the world to increase brand recognition in the U.S. market and connects hotels with elite travel professionals. Other services include Revenue Management, Social Media, Graphic Design, Culture Service Training, and Delphi Consulting, all led by well-regarded experts in the industry with a proven track record.
