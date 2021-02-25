Turkey-UK HVACR Online Trade Expo 8th-12th March
The Turkish HVACR trade manufacturers Association has just 1 week to go for registration to their Virtual Trade ExpoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Turkish HVACR Trade Association has arranged for over 40 Manufacturers to showcase their products, covering everything from Chillers, Boilers, AHU’s Ventilation and Refrigeration equipment and associated ancillary products.
All companies are well established with substantial reputations and financial good standing. All have been fully vetted and are members of the well-respected trade association.
Manufacturers have been categorised on this special page which details more information. https://marketingforcontractors.co.uk/turkey-uk-hvacr-showcase-event-update/
Prospective UK buyers can book a Zoom meeting with each of their Turkish suppliers.
With just 1 week to go and over 60 individual Zoom meeting booked, spaces are becoming limited. We would encourage interested UK and international buyers to view the products they would be interested and again here is the booking link.
About ISIB Turkey HVACR Trade Association
The Turkey trade association have extensive memberships covering all HVACR equipment manufacturer sectors. Including cooling, heating, ventilation and refrigeration and represent registered Businesses across the Domestic and Overseas markets
Chris Gunn
Marketing 4 Contractors Ltd
7894204666 ext.
chris@marketingforcontractors.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn