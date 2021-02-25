United States Attorney resignation announcement

News Release

United States Attorney Drew Wrigley has resigned his office, effective February 28, 2021. Wrigley is the 19th Presidentially appointed United States Attorney in North Dakota history, and has been serving since being confirmed by the United States Senate in April of 2019. He previously served as the 17th United States Attorney, from 2001-2009.

Mr. Wrigley has served as United States Attorney for a combined total of ten years, and is the only North Dakotan to have been twice presidentially appointed United States Attorney and confirmed by the United States Senate.

The Department of Justice informed our office that, effective upon Mr. Wrigley’s resignation, current First Assistant United States Attorney Nick Chase will serve as the Acting United States Attorney, under the Vacancy Reform Act. Acting United States Attorneys serve until such time as a new United States Attorney is nominated by the President and confirmed by the United States Senate. Mr. Chase is an honors graduate of Minot State University, and the University of North Dakota Law School. He served two federal judicial clerkships, for United States Magistrate Judge Karen Klein and United States Circuit Court Judge Myron Bright, worked in private practice in the Fargo-Moorhead area, then Minneapolis, before he was hired in 2002 as an Assistant United States Attorney in Fargo.

