9th African Fiscal Forum

The European Commission (EC) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will host the Ninth African Fiscal Forum, March 2-3, 2021. The Forum, which will be held virtually, aims to take stock of the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic on sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries and the reforms required to alleviate it, identify the resulting short and medium-term fiscal challenges faced by countries, and highlight the necessary fiscal reforms to address them.

The Forum will raise awareness among Ministers of Finance, heads of international agencies and development partners about the need for both SSA governments and the international community to roll-out and support BRAVE fiscal policies (bold, revenue based, anchored in Medium-Term Frameworks, vaccine compatible and equitable). Participants will engage with policymakers on the need for fiscal policies and reforms that can support a strong, sustainable and inclusive post-COVID- 19 economic recovery in SSA.

The opening high-level roundtable discussion on Day 1 of the Forum (March 2) will be livestreamed on this webpage. Additional sessions are by invitation only (view full agenda).

Wednesday, March 2
14:00–14:10 (Central European Time) Welcoming Remarks
  • Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the African Department, IMF
  • Koen Doens, Director General of the Directorate General for International Partnerships, EC
14:10–15:25 (Central European Time) ROUNDTABLE: BRAVE Policies to Shape the Recovery in Africa
 

The roundtable will take stock of the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic on sub-Saharan Africa countries and reforms implemented to alleviate it, identify the resulting short-term and medium-term fiscal challenges faced by countries, and highlight the necessary BRAVE fiscal reforms (Bold,Revenue based,Anchored,Vaccine compatible and Equitable) to address them.

Moderator: Eleni Giokos (CNN Business Africa)

Panelists:

  • Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF
  • Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships, EC
  • Vera Daves de Sousa, Minister of Finance, Angola
  • Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy, Planning, and Cooperation, Senegal
  • Albert M. Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining Representing the Chairperson of the AU Commission
  • Tidjane Thiam, African Union Special Envoy for COVID-19

