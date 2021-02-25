9th African Fiscal Forum

The European Commission (EC) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will host the Ninth African Fiscal Forum, March 2-3, 2021. The Forum, which will be held virtually, aims to take stock of the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic on sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries and the reforms required to alleviate it, identify the resulting short and medium-term fiscal challenges faced by countries, and highlight the necessary fiscal reforms to address them.

The Forum will raise awareness among Ministers of Finance, heads of international agencies and development partners about the need for both SSA governments and the international community to roll-out and support BRAVE fiscal policies (bold, revenue based, anchored in Medium-Term Frameworks, vaccine compatible and equitable). Participants will engage with policymakers on the need for fiscal policies and reforms that can support a strong, sustainable and inclusive post-COVID- 19 economic recovery in SSA.

The opening high-level roundtable discussion on Day 1 of the Forum (March 2) will be livestreamed on this webpage. Additional sessions are by invitation only (view full agenda).