New Episode of Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies: Healthy Spaces and the Changing Social Contract

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

DESCRIPTION:

Maximizing shareholder value is so last century! Stakeholder capitalism is here to stay and it's changing our organizations for the better. So, why does it matter for healthy spaces?

Bill Sisson, Executive Director of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development in North America, joins host Rasha Hasaneen to explain how this powerful social contract that includes employees and customers is transforming how businesses approach the role of indoor environments and sustainability.

In this episode of Healthy Space with Trane Technologies, Bill gives an insider’s view on how business leaders are rising to the challenge. We discuss the evolving health and wellbeing demands of society and the planet, and why addressing core social and environmental issues is ultimately good for business too.

Episode 5: Healthy Spaces and the Changing Social Contract

Duration: 31:46

KEYWORDS: NYSE:TT, Trane Technologies

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


