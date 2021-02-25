As Sustainability Gains Urgency, ESG Strategy Takes Center Stage

SOURCE: Antea Group

It was going so well.

Before the pandemic hit, many companies were starting to recognize the increased prioritization on ESG investments. Budgets were being allocated, initiatives were being planned, steps were being taken.

But when a global health disaster hits - priorities change fast.

Suddenly, limited resources are that much more limited. Business survivability is called into question - and long-term resilience strategies are truly tested. When it comes time for budget cuts, previous commitments can be reconsidered. Is ESG really important right now? The short answer: Absolutely. Ironically, it’s times like these where the value of ESG commitments become more apparent, as do the implications of misprioritization.

“Companies with strong profiles on material sustainability issues have potential to outperform those with poor profiles.” - Blackrock Sustainability Report

A Turning Point in the Impact of ESG COVID-19 has become a serious wake-up call for companies when it comes to highlighting the importance of ESG strategy. It has put forth an unavoidable question: How well is your company set up to withstand (or even thrive) in the case of an unforecastable event? Continue Reading Full Post on Antea Group's Blog Here

