Bankruptcy Attorney, David J. Hinkle, expands Hinkle Law, PLLC statewide

Ready to support clients with new Charleston office location

(Martinsburg, WV) February 25, 2021 – David J. Hinkle, (Hinkle) Attorney and Managing Member of Hinkle Law, PLLC (Hinkle Law) has been sworn into the Southern District of West Virginia to expand his practice statewide. Focused on bankruptcy since 2008 in the Northern District, Hinkle Law’s main office is located in Martinsburg, WV. Hinkle expanded in early 2021 with a new office location in Charleston on Capitol Street to serve more clients throughout the state.

Hinkle wants to reach as many West Virginians as possible to help with their debt struggles. During these pandemic times, Hinkle now offers phone consultations and a full client experience through virtual communications if desired. Hinkle states, “We want to meet clients where they are, which at the moment happens to be not in the office. We are mailing out forms with pre-paid envelopes to assist in the returning of documentation. You can text us, email us and of course call to get support. We see a lot of people responding to simply using their smart phone for most of our communications.”

Hinkle writes monthly articles posted on his website to educate people about bankruptcy, help them gain confidence in the process and to rebuild their credit score along with overall budget planning.

“We want to educate our clients up front about their options. We help them understand that there is help available, that taking action with bankruptcy can be more beneficial for their long-term financial health than doing nothing about overwhelming debts,” says Hinkle.

Hinkle Law, PLLC was established in 2008 by David J. Hinkle, Attorney and Managing Member. Over the last decade, Hinkle has helped more clients file for relief than any other lawyer in the Northern District of West Virginia. In 2020, Hinkle was named the Best Bankruptcy Attorney by The Journal in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Hinkle is licensed to practice in West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Hinkle Law provides clients with a fresh financial start by restructuring debts, rebuilding confidence with attention to detail and a friendly experience. Office locations include Charleston, WV, Martinsburg, WV and Hagerstown, MD. www.hinklelawpllc.com

