Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,003 in the last 365 days.

Horses, Murder, and Love

To Save A Child

An unlikely story of a racehorse trainer’s life turned upside down

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes a story great and interesting is being able to surprise the reader with unlikely twists and turns. Make them expect one thing but usurp their expectations and offer something that is far more surprising and in turn, something better. This is what To Save a Child gives, as written by author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer, following the tale of a racehorse trainer named Rick Harrow, whose life has turned upside down and finds himself in the center of a maelstrom of things going horribly wrong.

Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer descends from a very famous and illustrious family. She is the descendant of two ancestors who arrived via the Mayflower and helped found a community in Upper Virginia, the daughter of the US Ambassador-at-large who negotiated the peace treaty for the Peruvian Ecuadorian War, and the wife of Stanley Cayzer, grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer of Caledonia Investments. She is an award-winning author who penned nine books while all over the world as well as a contributor to numerous famous publications.

To Save a Child tells the story of a racehorse trainer and husband named Rick Harrow who is facing tremendous life challenges after failing to protect his Kentucky Hills-born wife. The reader is taken through pages upon pages of Rick going through the numerous obstacles that beset his crumbling life and the willpower he needs to have to overcome his adversity.

If you’re a fan of suspense, drama, and the human condition, then you must get your copy of this book today!


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Horses, Murder, and Love

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.