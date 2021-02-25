Horses, Murder, and Love
An unlikely story of a racehorse trainer’s life turned upside downCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes a story great and interesting is being able to surprise the reader with unlikely twists and turns. Make them expect one thing but usurp their expectations and offer something that is far more surprising and in turn, something better. This is what To Save a Child gives, as written by author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer, following the tale of a racehorse trainer named Rick Harrow, whose life has turned upside down and finds himself in the center of a maelstrom of things going horribly wrong.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer descends from a very famous and illustrious family. She is the descendant of two ancestors who arrived via the Mayflower and helped found a community in Upper Virginia, the daughter of the US Ambassador-at-large who negotiated the peace treaty for the Peruvian Ecuadorian War, and the wife of Stanley Cayzer, grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer of Caledonia Investments. She is an award-winning author who penned nine books while all over the world as well as a contributor to numerous famous publications.
To Save a Child tells the story of a racehorse trainer and husband named Rick Harrow who is facing tremendous life challenges after failing to protect his Kentucky Hills-born wife. The reader is taken through pages upon pages of Rick going through the numerous obstacles that beset his crumbling life and the willpower he needs to have to overcome his adversity.
If you’re a fan of suspense, drama, and the human condition, then you must get your copy of this book today!
