A Magnifying Glass on Politics

An in-depth peek at the complicated world of statesmanshipCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of politics is a very complicated one at best, and very dirty and cutthroat at worst. Especially in recent times, where the political climate is so supercharged, one tiny spark can cause a chain reaction that could lead to disaster. But despite this notion that politics is a filthy business full of gators in a swamp, when politics is used for good, it can change the world for the better. This what author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer wrote in her book The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is a child of history, being the descendant of two ancestors who helped found a community after their arrival in Upper Virginia via the Mayflower in 1620. More significantly for the book’s topic, she has ties to the Adams-Fairbanks line, a family instrumental in ending slavery in the United States. An accomplished author, Beatrice has penned nine books, two of which, including this one, were sold out, and has been a contributor to numerous famous publications.
The book follows the history of Ambassador John Quincy Adams and his work in numerous countries, along with the different treaties and agreements he has created and oversaw. In addition to this, the reader is also given an in-depth look at politics in Washington at the time, something that can be used to further understand the political climate today. It is also revealed here that Louisa and John Quincy Adams were catalysts in finally abolishing slavery in the country.
If you want to know more about politics and, most importantly, the critical period when slavery was ended, then this book is definitely for you. Get your copy today!
