If Looks Could Kill
A tale of mystery, murder, and politics in the world of cosmeticsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate politics and competition can get very cutthroat most of the time, but rarely literally. However, when one company goes over the edge just to get ahead of the pack, things can get very dangerous and deadly real fast. This is the plot of author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s book Murder for Beauty, which follows the story of a serial killer who, in an attempt to establish themselves in the cosmetics market, starts committing crimes of the deadliest sort.
Beatrice Cayzer is an accomplished writer who wrote nine books, winning awards and seeing two of her works sold out: The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams and New Tales of Palm Beach. She is the descendant of two ancestors who arrived on the Mayflower and helped found a community in Upper Virginia, and the daughter of the US Ambassador who helped settle the peace treaty of the Peruvian Ecuadorian War. She is the founder of the Cayzer Museum for Children in England and has two daughters of her own.
The story of Murder for Beauty follows a clairvoyant woman named Happy Harrow, who also happens to be a sleuth and a jockey. This Kentucky-born gifted woman has a penchant for finding serial killers and was given the job of finding one who is causing terror in the cosmetics industry by killing off the heads of numerous companies. Happy goes on the hunt that takes her all around the world in order to solve the mystery and stop the killings.
Perfect for fans of murder mysteries and suspense, this book definitely deserves a spot on your shelf! Buy your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
