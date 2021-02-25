Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI#1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B500345

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Brandon Slaney                      

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Market Rd, Shoreham Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Jordyn Walker

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/24/2021, at approximately at 2120 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash in the town of Shoreham, Vermont. While on scene, Troopers identified the operator as Jordyn Walker (22).

While speaking with Walker, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol impairment and she was subsequently screened for DUI.  Walker was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.  Walker was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/2021 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Distribution channels:


