New Haven Barracks/ DUI#1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B500345
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/24/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Market Rd, Shoreham Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Jordyn Walker
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/24/2021, at approximately at 2120 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash in the town of Shoreham, Vermont. While on scene, Troopers identified the operator as Jordyn Walker (22).
While speaking with Walker, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol impairment and she was subsequently screened for DUI. Walker was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Walker was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
