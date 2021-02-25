UPDATE: Oneida Tribal Officer Involved Critical Incident

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Oneida, Wis. that occurred in the early morning of Sunday, February 21, 2021.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Oneida Tribal Police Department Dispatch observed a subject drive their vehicle into the parking lot of the police department. The subject exited the vehicle and was acting erratically. Dispatch requested an Oneida Tribal Police Officer return to the police department and investigate the subject in the parking lot. When the dispatched officer arrived at the parking lot, the officer and subject exchanged gun fire. The subject was struck.

The subject was transported to a local hospital. The subject, Carl J. King, age 30 of Oneida, continues to be treated for injuries and is in stable condition.

The law enforcement officer was not injured, and no other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officer, Dakota Oskey has worked for Oneida Tribal Police Department for more than one year. He has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

DCI is leading and conducting this investigation. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

Additional law enforcement agencies that responded to the scene that evening are Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.