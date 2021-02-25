Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,996 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Oneida Tribal Officer Involved Critical Incident

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Oneida, Wis. that occurred in the early morning of Sunday, February 21, 2021.

 

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Oneida Tribal Police Department Dispatch observed a subject drive their vehicle into the parking lot of the police department. The subject exited the vehicle and was acting erratically. Dispatch requested an Oneida Tribal Police Officer return to the police department and investigate the subject in the parking lot. When the dispatched officer arrived at the parking lot, the officer and subject exchanged gun fire. The subject was struck.

 

The subject was transported to a local hospital. The subject, Carl J. King, age 30 of Oneida, continues to be treated for injuries and is in stable condition.

 

The law enforcement officer was not injured, and no other individuals were injured during the incident.  

 

The involved officer, Dakota Oskey has worked for Oneida Tribal Police Department for more than one year. He has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

 

DCI is leading and conducting this investigation. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

Additional law enforcement agencies that responded to the scene that evening are Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

 

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.

 

You just read:

UPDATE: Oneida Tribal Officer Involved Critical Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.