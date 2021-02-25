ID R&D’s Passive Facial Liveness Now Available On-Device
Offers flexibility for mobile and tablet authentication and onboarding deploymentsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric and liveness detection technology company, today announced that its market-leading passive facial liveness detection product, IDLive™ Face, is now available for on-device deployment in addition to a server-based architecture.
The move enables ID R&D to offer clients more flexibility in their mobile and tablet authentication and onboarding deployments. It also addresses an increasing number of opportunities for facial liveness on standalone kiosks, physical access systems, and other scenarios where face matching is already deployed on the device and access to the internet is not available or limited.
ID R&D engineers used optimization techniques to reduce the AI computational demands of the company’s proven facial liveness algorithms. The result is IDLive Face Mobile SDK -- a client-side SDK that is small enough for on-device deployment while delivering a similar level of performance as IDLive Face Server. IDLive Face is the only single frame liveness product to achieve ISO 30107-3 Levels 1 and 2 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) compliance.
IDLive Face Mobile SDK addresses customer demand for new use cases. One example is Payface, which offers touchless payment systems to retailers, including supermarkets and drugstores. The on-device facial liveness capability enables the fastest response for point of sale systems that can’t always rely on Internet connections.
"The partnership with ID R&D allows us to bring the best in financial innovation and technology to Brazil. The combination of IDLive Face with Payface’s expertise in payment technology has resulted in a solution that is safer and faster, giving us the edge to win important deals throughout different markets,” said Eládio Isoppo, CEO at Payface. “We are very excited to be one of the companies making the payment process more accessible and quick for shoppers."
ID R&D president, Alexey Khitrov said, “We are completely committed to delivering a facial liveness detection product that meets the highest accuracy standards while keeping the user experience frictionless. Offering an on-device option provides our partners the flexibility to address more opportunities in the rapidly expanding market for face verification.”
IDLive Face Mobile SDK is available for qualified customers. Contact ID R&D for details.
About ID R&D
ID R&D is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 40 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY. Learn more at https://www.idrnd.ai.
Kim Martin
ID R&D
kim.martin@idrnd.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn