Post Session Report :: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

HB 12, PN 8 (Kaufer) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 46475, carrying State Route 1021 over the Susquehanna River in Wyoming Borough, Luzerne County, as the George J. Dennis, Jr., Memorial Bridge. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

HB 16, PN 10 (Dowling) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 40269, on that portion of US 219 Southbound over State Route 2047, Summit Township, Somerset County, as the SP4 Michael William Twigg Memorial Bridge. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

SB 96, PN 229 (Robinson) – Amends Title 75 to increase the voluntary donation limit to the Veterans’ Trust Fund on state photo identification and vehicle registration applications. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

SB 155, PN 227 (Mastriano) – Amends Title 12 to extend the membership term from 2 to 3 years for members appointed to the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.

HB 326, PN 388 (O’Neal) – Amends Title 51 to allow the Pennsylvania National Guard to with DOH and PEMA to develop plans for the operation of community vaccination clinics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A vote of 46-0 was recorded.