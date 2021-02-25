RouteWorx Software Helps Local Home Delivery Businesses
Startup Automates Businesses So They Can Increase Sales and Customer LoyaltyPENNSYLVANIA, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born to meet the needs of a dairy home delivery business in Pennsylvania, RouteWorx is now a full-fledged startup offering cloud-based software for home delivery businesses including produce, poultry, flowers, repair services and, of course, dairy.
“As more and more consumers become comfortable ordering everything from the internet, including the staple foods that they previously could only get from local groceries, small farmers and producers are gaining an edge over their larger rivals,” said a RouteWorx spokesperson, adding that consumers have shown a strong preference for locally grown and locally raised, farm-fresh products.
Independent farmers and other small businesses are faced with pressure to grow while maintaining high-quality standards for their products, but there never seems to be enough time or enough resources for them to get everything done. That’s where RouteWorx steps in to help. RouteWorx offers the tools that allow businesses to find more local customers, efficiently manage sales and deliveries, giving owners more time and resources.
“Developing a website is often both expensive and time-consuming. RouteWorx makes it simple
to set up a website and quickly begin selling products,” said the spokesperson, adding that allowing customers to place recurring orders on a subscription basis increases customer loyalty and helps the business to better manage the inventory.
Among the key features that RouteWorx’s powerful software provides are recurring orders management, subscriptions management, website, shopping cart and online payments; route planning and delivery manifests; point-of-sale for in-person and phone orders; order management; billing and accounting; and customer management.
In other words, RouteWorx automates entire businesses so that owners can spend more time sourcing the best product and delivering it fresh and flawlessly to customers. “Our features are designed in such a way that it supports all types of delivery models such as door-to-door delivery, grab & go pickups and or shipping. This makes it convenient for the business to select the model economical to them.” the spokesperson added.
Setting up a new account for RouteWorx will normally take 48 hours and chat support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information about RouteWorx and its cloud-based software for home delivery businesses, visit www.routeworx.co.
