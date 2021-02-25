Staytus Launches World’s First Free Chat Platform for Hotels
Staytus Takes the Lead in Contactless Communication During Covid.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staytus, a leading provider of digital marketing and communications solutions for luxury hotels, announced Hotel Chat, the first chat platform built exclusively for hospitality. The web-based service is designed to connect guests and hotels before, during and after the stay. Publicly accessible by all guests regardless of their personal messaging preferences, Hotel Chat is free of charge for hotels to use. Hotel Chat bridges the gap between guests' demands for contactless interactions and hotels' need for a simple, secure means of managing communications and delivering service digitally.
From the guest side, Hotel Chat offers an instant connection to the hotel and does not require an app to use. Guests simply scan a QR code or click a link to begin a safe, COVID-friendly interaction in more than 100 languages. Guests do not have to share personal contact details or social media information to chat with the hotel.
From the hotel side, messages are received on a purpose-built platform designed for service. Messages can be viewed by an unlimited number of staff users. Staff can respond to guests in their native language and collaborate internally for a faster response. Hotel Chat also provides a secure, GDPR-compliant environment and no data is stored on staff mobile devices. This avoids potentially compromising guest data when using personal messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Messenger.
"Our team loves the capabilities of Hotel Chat, which speed up communication between departments, help reduce workload, and also generate more guest engagement and guest satisfaction,” said Olivier Lenoir, General Manager, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur.
“More and more guests prefer to chat with their hotel. This growth trend started even before the pandemic,” said Staytus CEO, Troy Simoni. “It’s about convenience and service. Excellent service is fast and personal, but doesn’t always need to be face-to-face anymore. People want to chat with real humans, not chatbots, and they want quick answers. These trends helped us design Hotel Chat. It’s made to be the world’s best chat platform for hotels and guests."
Hoteliers adopting Hotel Chat will experience powerful features that boost efficiency between staff and guests and within staff teams themselves. Hotel Chat boasts an easy-to-navigate interface, an inbox with message management features designed for service, internal staff collaboration and coaching tools, the ability to securely manage staff users and GDPR compliance.
Hotel Chat also features two-way translation into more than 100 languages, whereby guests and staff can each chat in their native language. This results in increased engagement and revenue from guests who might otherwise not have contacted staff.
Hotel Chat is a free-to-use platform. Hotels can simply sign up via the Staytus website. After identity authentication via email, hotels are granted access to the platform. There’s no assistance required from an IT department. Hotel Chat is expected to become the industry standard in guest communications across luxury hotels worldwide.
About Staytus:
Staytus is a digital game-changer helping luxury hotels adapt to the digital shift with smart, purpose-built marketing and communications solutions. Staytus boasts smart solutions, which are designed for luxury hotels and resorts: Hotel Chat; Hotel Showcase; Revenue Booster and Smart Art. By delivering the right message, in the right language, at the right moment, to the right guest, hotels using Staytus’ solutions report significant increase in incremental revenue, higher guest satisfaction scores and higher engagement between guests and staff.
