February 24, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Grand Valley Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clermont Clermont County Insurance Consortium IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Great Lakes Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Ohio Department of Transportation 10/21/2019 TO 11/01/2020 Performance Audit Reynoldsburg Visitors and Community Activities Bureau 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association Boosters IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Reading Community City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina City of Medina CAFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Morrow Northmor Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Seneca North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC) IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tuscarawas East Central Ohio Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Washington Washington State Community College FFR IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

