Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Grand Valley Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clermont
Clermont County Insurance Consortium
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Great Lakes Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Ohio Department of Transportation
10/21/2019 TO 11/01/2020
Performance Audit
Reynoldsburg Visitors and Community Activities Bureau
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association Boosters
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Reading Community City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
City of Medina
CAFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Morrow
Northmor Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Seneca
North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Tuscarawas
East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Washington
Washington State Community College
FFR IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
