Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 25, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 24, 2021                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Grand Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County Insurance Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Great Lakes Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Department of Transportation

 

10/21/2019 TO 11/01/2020

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Reynoldsburg Visitors and Community Activities Bureau

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

The Ohio State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association Boosters

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Reading Community City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

City of Medina

 CAFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Northmor Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

East Central Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Washington State Community College

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 
                 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

