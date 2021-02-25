Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
March Disciplinary Hearings Listed by Conduct Board

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four March disciplinary hearings involving attorneys. All hearings take place before a three-member panel of the board, are open to the public, and will be conducted via video teleconference using the links provided.

Additional case information, including documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Except where noted, all hearings begin at 9 a.m.

March 1 Disciplinary Counsel v. Elizabeth Lorraine Ford Case No. 2020-058 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqf--qqTsoEtN0-V4E1S2I1SRwaEqfaPiB

March 4 Disciplinary Counsel v. Gary Allen Vick Jr. Case No. 2020-050 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUrdu-urT0oGNAmJFIVfYmwDOhiagNan_EH

March 8 Lorain County Bar Association v. Kenneth Allen Nelson II; 10 a.m. start Case No. 2020-055 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpcOysrDosGtBYc_Inmq8-dcvyQFPvqG-O

March 24 Disciplinary Counsel v. Robert Marion Weber Jr.; 9:30 a.m. start Case No. 2020-075 Respondent’s counsel: Charles J. Kettlewell, Columbus Hearing link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEofuCvqj8sH9GSKBBUJ-WPT6akmYNgOJD3

