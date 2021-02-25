GC Coupons celebrates 1st Anniversary, introduces revamped website

It has been an incredible year for GC Coupons. GC Coupons has become among the leading coupon websites in the Middle East within the 1st year.

It has been an incredible journey for us to become one of the leading coupon websites in the Middle East in such a short time.” — Yash, CEO at GC Coupons

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been an incredible first year for GC Coupons. The Company was established on 8th January 2020 and has become among the leading coupons website in the Middle East. They have partnered with over 1000 online retailers in the MENA region and now provide exclusive coupons & discount codes to online shoppers. The Company was launched with the aim of helping shoppers save money on their online shopping. E-Commerce has been growing at a significant pace in the Middle East. The E-Commerce Market is a $10 Billion Industry and is growing consistently at double-digit every year in the Middle East. GC Coupons started with the vision of aggregating coupons & discount codes from online retailers and putting them under one website to help shoppers get all coupons from one place.

"It has been an amazing journey for us. We initially partnered with 20 online retailers and started publishing coupons & discount codes. Shoppers visited our website and instantly connected with our vision. We kept on partnering with more retailers and now have close to over 1000 retailers listed on our platform. The love people have shown to GC Coupons has been incredible. I am grateful to our initial customers for showing faith in us. When we started, we did not believe we could reach this far in such a short time. The shoppers in the Middle East have shown incredible support for our work. We have launched a revamped version of our website to provide customers with the best shopping experience. Our site has now become incredibly fast and comes with better features for mobile visitors. We are celebrating our 1st anniversary by providing exclusive coupons and holding special contests for our customers" said Mr. Yash, CEO of GC Coupons.

The Celebration of 1st Anniversary

GC Coupons has always believed in providing shoppers with the best coupons & discount codes. The Team at GC Coupons works directly with online retailers and provides promo codes to its visitors. The Company has launched special contests for its customers in which they can get special prizes and exclusive vouchers from the leading brands in the Middle East. Customers can access the special sale pages and get exclusive coupons from their favorite brands such as Noon, Souq, Amazon UAE, Bath & Body Works, Max Fashion, Splash Fashions, Yodawy, Namshi, Ounass, Sprii, Mumzworld, Mothercare, Amazon KSA, Boots, Sephora, Mikyajy, NowNow, Noon Daily, and hundreds of other online retailers. The Team at GC Coupons always thinks of the interest of customers and online shoppers when partnering with online retailers.

The Team at GC Coupons expressed their opinions on their 1st Anniversary by saying " We are delighted to become one of the leading coupons websites in such a short time. The Hard work has paid off and customers have showered us their love by using our coupons & deals. We would continue to provide online shoppers with the best offers in electronics, fashion, home & kitchen, shoes, beauty products, and other categories. We would also like to thank our advertisers for believing in a young team and providing their full support. We always think of providing customers with better offers, deals & discount codes. We would continue to spend on technology and user experience.

Most visitors to GC Coupons come from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. More Consumers are also shopping online in other Middle Eastern Countries such as Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait. GC Coupons has built its name by providing verified coupons and partnering with leading online retailers. The lack of quality coupon websites and the cluttered interface of several major players have helped GC Coupons win the trust of online shoppers.

GC Coupons has also launched an improved version of its website on its Anniversary. The Company has taken a mobile-first approach towards its website. The features now allow visitors to automatically copy any coupon on their device by simply clicking it. The User Interface and customization have improved to suit the need of customers. Customers can now also choose between coupons & deals from the top bar on any store. Most shoppers in the MENA region shop through their smartphones. GC Coupons has ensured the new version of the website suits the needs of mobile visitors.