Anblicks joins AWS Select Partner network
Anblicks joins AWS Select Partner Network that allows it to deliver unique solutions to global customers and provide them a competitive edge over rivals.
We are excited to be partnered with AWS. We can now deliver unique AWS cloud solutions to our customers in a highly cost-effective manner”ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks Inc., a leading Cloud Data Engineering company, has announced that it has achieved AWS' Select Partnership status. AWS also has certified Anblicks for two unique services, i.e., AWS RDS and AWS Database Migration Service. The achievement will allow Anblicks to deliver AWS services to its global customers and provide them a competitive edge with AWS Certified experts. Anblicks has opened doors for a vast range of innovations and state-of-the-art solutions for its customers with this partnership.
— Chintan Mehta, Vice President of Technology – CloudOps at Anblicks.
The partnership further allows Anblicks to explore new markets in the cloud industry as most organizations exponentially adopt AWS for their products and services.
About AWS (https://aws.amazon.com/) :
Amazon Web Service or AWS is the world's largest and most comprehensively adopted cloud platform. The company offers more than 200 fully-featured services from data centers spanning across the globe. The AWS products and services cater to fast-growing startups, established MNCs, and various government agencies worldwide.
About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com):
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering Company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined business across the globe. The company commits to deliver excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.
AWS Partner profile: https://partners.amazonaws.com/partners/001E000001KaCZLIA3/Anblicks
