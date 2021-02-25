Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,913 in the last 365 days.

Anblicks joins AWS Select Partner network

AWS Select Partner

Anblicks - Cloud Data Engineering Company : Enabling Enterprises with Data-Driven Decision Making

Anblicks joins AWS Select Partner Network that allows it to deliver unique solutions to global customers and provide them a competitive edge over rivals.

We are excited to be partnered with AWS. We can now deliver unique AWS cloud solutions to our customers in a highly cost-effective manner”
— Chintan Mehta, Vice President of Technology – CloudOps at Anblicks.
ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks Inc., a leading Cloud Data Engineering company, has announced that it has achieved AWS' Select Partnership status. AWS also has certified Anblicks for two unique services, i.e., AWS RDS and AWS Database Migration Service. The achievement will allow Anblicks to deliver AWS services to its global customers and provide them a competitive edge with AWS Certified experts. Anblicks has opened doors for a vast range of innovations and state-of-the-art solutions for its customers with this partnership.

"We are excited to be partnered with AWS. We can now deliver unique AWS cloud solutions to our customers in a highly cost-effective manner" says Chintan Mehta, Vice President of Technology – CloudOps at Anblicks.

The partnership further allows Anblicks to explore new markets in the cloud industry as most organizations exponentially adopt AWS for their products and services.

About AWS (https://aws.amazon.com/) :
Amazon Web Service or AWS is the world's largest and most comprehensively adopted cloud platform. The company offers more than 200 fully-featured services from data centers spanning across the globe. The AWS products and services cater to fast-growing startups, established MNCs, and various government agencies worldwide.

About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com):
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering Company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined business across the globe. The company commits to deliver excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.

AWS Partner profile: https://partners.amazonaws.com/partners/001E000001KaCZLIA3/Anblicks

Dilip Rajpurohit
Anblicks Inc.
+91 73839 05793
marketing@anblicks.com

You just read:

Anblicks joins AWS Select Partner network

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.