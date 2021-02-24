Lowest Single-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate since November 21
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.85 percent yesterday, the lowest since November 21.
"New Yorkers have shown courage and fortitude in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, and it's thanks to them that we're seeing a decline in hospitalizations and in the COVID positivity rate," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel and we're continuing to aggressively expand our statewide network of distribution sites, but we need more supply to thoroughly vaccinate the population and begin our transition to a post-pandemic world. That means that until we have enough supply, New Yorkers should continue practicing the safe behaviors that have made such a difference fighting in this virus so far—wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay safe."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 216,813
- Total Positive - 6,189
- Percent Positive - 2.85%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.36%
- Patient Hospitalization - 5,876 (-101)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -698
- Patients Newly Admitted - 678
- Hospital Counties - 55
- Number ICU - 1,154 (-22)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 800 (+1)
- Total Discharges - 143,659 (+588)
- Deaths - 99
- Total Deaths - 38,135
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
167
|
0.02%
|
35%
|
Central New York
|
83
|
0.01%
|
33%
|
Finger Lakes
|
225
|
0.02%
|
41%
|
Long Island
|
1,005
|
0.04%
|
35%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
611
|
0.03%
|
44%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
105
|
0.02%
|
37%
|
New York City
|
3,252
|
0.04%
|
31%
|
North Country
|
74
|
0.02%
|
57%
|
Southern Tier
|
130
|
0.02%
|
47%
|
Western New York
|
224
|
0.02%
|
38%
|
Statewide
|
5,876
|
0.03%
|
36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
246
|
193
|
24%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
184
|
34%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
260
|
37%
|
Long Island
|
867
|
686
|
22%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
677
|
402
|
41%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
127
|
83
|
31%
|
New York City
|
2,593
|
2,029
|
22%
|
North Country
|
62
|
36
|
45%
|
Southern Tier
|
126
|
72
|
43%
|
Western New York
|
545
|
333
|
38%
|
Statewide
|
5,902
|
4,278
|
28%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.99%
|
1.99%
|
2.02%
|
Central New York
|
1.24%
|
1.20%
|
1.08%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.33%
|
2.28%
|
2.22%
|
Long Island
|
4.35%
|
4.30%
|
4.10%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
4.22%
|
4.23%
|
4.18%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
2.03%
|
1.96%
|
1.92%
|
New York City
|
4.48%
|
4.49%
|
4.35%
|
North Country
|
3.72%
|
3.84%
|
3.39%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.79%
|
0.69%
|
0.71%
|
Western New York
|
2.47%
|
2.44%
|
2.31%
|
Statewide
|
3.52%
|
3.46%
|
3.36%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
Bronx
|
5.77%
|
5.78%
|
5.62%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.39%
|
4.37%
|
4.72%
|
Manhattan
|
2.79%
|
2.74%
|
2.80%
|
Queens
|
4.94%
|
4.93%
|
4.85%
|
Staten Island
|
4.37%
|
4.43%
|
4.62%
Of the 1,597,774 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
20,526
|
40
|
Allegany
|
2,856
|
6
|
Broome
|
14,412
|
96
|
Cattaraugus
|
4,324
|
12
|
Cayuga
|
5,312
|
9
|
Chautauqua
|
7,213
|
12
|
Chemung
|
6,397
|
5
|
Chenango
|
2,390
|
5
|
Clinton
|
3,468
|
16
|
Columbia
|
3,347
|
12
|
Cortland
|
3,102
|
4
|
Delaware
|
1,469
|
6
|
Dutchess
|
21,862
|
93
|
Erie
|
64,066
|
203
|
Essex
|
1,317
|
3
|
Franklin
|
1,996
|
10
|
Fulton
|
3,245
|
11
|
Genesee
|
4,335
|
15
|
Greene
|
2,598
|
9
|
Hamilton
|
277
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
4,531
|
10
|
Jefferson
|
4,681
|
14
|
Lewis
|
2,026
|
6
|
Livingston
|
3,478
|
14
|
Madison
|
3,792
|
9
|
Monroe
|
51,913
|
111
|
Montgomery
|
3,121
|
11
|
Nassau
|
145,290
|
519
|
Niagara
|
15,100
|
41
|
NYC
|
694,438
|
3,363
|
Oneida
|
19,519
|
38
|
Onondaga
|
32,054
|
37
|
Ontario
|
5,699
|
18
|
Orange
|
36,102
|
177
|
Orleans
|
2,422
|
13
|
Oswego
|
5,935
|
17
|
Otsego
|
2,267
|
8
|
Putnam
|
8,204
|
50
|
Rensselaer
|
8,860
|
21
|
Rockland
|
37,948
|
115
|
Saratoga
|
11,723
|
36
|
Schenectady
|
10,685
|
24
|
Schoharie
|
1,176
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
852
|
1
|
Seneca
|
1,564
|
3
|
St. Lawrence
|
5,336
|
49
|
Steuben
|
5,452
|
9
|
Suffolk
|
159,571
|
425
|
Sullivan
|
4,662
|
16
|
Tioga
|
2,771
|
5
|
Tompkins
|
3,414
|
6
|
Ulster
|
9,854
|
42
|
Warren
|
2,795
|
4
|
Washington
|
2,279
|
8
|
Wayne
|
4,409
|
11
|
Westchester
|
105,550
|
382
|
Wyoming
|
2,778
|
8
|
Yates
|
1,011
|
0
Yesterday, 99 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
2
|
Bronx
|
13
|
Broome
|
1
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Chenango
|
1
|
Erie
|
3
|
Greene
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
1
|
Kings
|
22
|
Manhattan
|
9
|
Monroe
|
1
|
Montgomery
|
2
|
Nassau
|
11
|
Oneida
|
2
|
Orange
|
1
|
Queens
|
11
|
Richmond
|
1
|
Rockland
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
6
|
Washington
|
1
|
Westchester
|
8