Lowest Single-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate since November 21

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.85 percent yesterday, the lowest since November 21.

 

"New Yorkers have shown courage and fortitude in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, and it's thanks to them that we're seeing a decline in hospitalizations and in the COVID positivity rate," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel and we're continuing to aggressively expand our statewide network of distribution sites, but we need more supply to thoroughly vaccinate the population and begin our transition to a post-pandemic world. That means that until we have enough supply, New Yorkers should continue practicing the safe behaviors that have made such a difference fighting in this virus so far—wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay safe."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported - 216,813
  • Total Positive - 6,189
  • Percent Positive - 2.85%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 5,876 (-101)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -698
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 678
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,154 (-22)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 800 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 143,659 (+588)
  • Deaths - 99
  • Total Deaths - 38,135

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

167

0.02%

35%

Central New York

83

0.01%

33%

Finger Lakes

225

0.02%

41%

Long Island

1,005

0.04%

35%

Mid-Hudson

611

0.03%

44%

Mohawk Valley

105

0.02%

37%

New York City

3,252

0.04%

31%

North Country

74

0.02%

57%

Southern Tier

130

0.02%

47%

Western New York

224

0.02%

38%

Statewide

5,876

0.03%

36%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

246

193 

24%

Central New York

262

184 

34%

Finger Lakes

397

260 

37%

Long Island

867

686 

22%

Mid-Hudson

677

402 

41%

Mohawk Valley

127

83 

31%

New York City

2,593

2,029 

22%

North Country

62

36 

45%

Southern Tier

126

72 

43%

Western New York

545

333 

38%

Statewide

5,902

4,278 

28%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

1.99%

1.99%

2.02%

Central New York

1.24%

1.20%

1.08%

Finger Lakes

2.33%

2.28%

2.22%

Long Island

4.35%

4.30%

4.10%

Mid-Hudson

4.22%

4.23%

4.18%

Mohawk Valley

2.03%

1.96%

1.92%

New York City

4.48%

4.49%

4.35%

North Country

3.72%

3.84%

3.39%

Southern Tier

0.79%

0.69%

0.71%

Western New York

2.47%

2.44%

2.31%

Statewide

3.52%

3.46%

3.36%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Bronx

5.77%

5.78%

5.62%

Brooklyn

4.39%

4.37%

4.72%

Manhattan

2.79%

2.74%

2.80%

Queens

4.94%

4.93%

4.85%

Staten Island

4.37%

4.43%

4.62%

 

Of the 1,597,774 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

20,526

40

Allegany

2,856

6

Broome

14,412

96

Cattaraugus

4,324

12

Cayuga

5,312

9

Chautauqua

7,213

12

Chemung

6,397

5

Chenango

2,390

5

Clinton

3,468

16

Columbia

3,347

12

Cortland

3,102

4

Delaware

1,469

6

Dutchess

21,862

93

Erie

64,066

203

Essex

1,317

3

Franklin

1,996

10

Fulton

3,245

11

Genesee

4,335

15

Greene

2,598

9

Hamilton

277

0

Herkimer

4,531

10

Jefferson

4,681

14

Lewis

2,026

6

Livingston

3,478

14

Madison

3,792

9

Monroe

51,913

111

Montgomery

3,121

11

Nassau

145,290

519

Niagara

15,100

41

NYC

694,438

3,363

Oneida

19,519

38

Onondaga

32,054

37

Ontario

5,699

18

Orange

36,102

177

Orleans

2,422

13

Oswego

5,935

17

Otsego

2,267

8

Putnam

8,204

50

Rensselaer

8,860

21

Rockland

37,948

115

Saratoga

11,723

36

Schenectady

10,685

24

Schoharie

1,176

1

Schuyler

852

1

Seneca

1,564

3

St. Lawrence

5,336

49

Steuben

5,452

9

Suffolk

159,571

425

Sullivan

4,662

16

Tioga

2,771

5

Tompkins

3,414

6

Ulster

9,854

42

Warren

2,795

4

Washington

2,279

8

Wayne

4,409

11

Westchester

105,550

382

Wyoming

2,778

8

Yates

1,011

0

 

Yesterday, 99 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

2

Bronx

13

Broome

1

Chemung

1

Chenango

1

Erie

3

Greene

1

Herkimer

1

Kings

22

Manhattan

9

Monroe

1

Montgomery

2

Nassau

11

Oneida

2

Orange

1

Queens

11

Richmond

1

Rockland

1

Suffolk

6

Washington

1

Westchester

8

 

Lowest Single-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate since November 21

