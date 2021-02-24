Lowest Single-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate since November 21

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.85 percent yesterday, the lowest since November 21.

"New Yorkers have shown courage and fortitude in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, and it's thanks to them that we're seeing a decline in hospitalizations and in the COVID positivity rate," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel and we're continuing to aggressively expand our statewide network of distribution sites, but we need more supply to thoroughly vaccinate the population and begin our transition to a post-pandemic world. That means that until we have enough supply, New Yorkers should continue practicing the safe behaviors that have made such a difference fighting in this virus so far—wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing and stay safe."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 216,813

- 216,813 Total Positive - 6,189

- 6,189 Percent Positive - 2.85%

- 2.85% 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.36%

- 3.36% Patient Hospitalization - 5,876 (-101)

- 5,876 (-101) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -698

- -698 Patients Newly Admitted - 678

- 678 Hospital Counties - 55

- 55 Number ICU - 1,154 (-22)

- 1,154 (-22) Number ICU with Intubation - 800 (+1)

- 800 (+1) Total Discharges - 143,659 (+588)

- 143,659 (+588) Deaths - 99

- 99 Total Deaths - 38,135

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 167 0.02% 35% Central New York 83 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 225 0.02% 41% Long Island 1,005 0.04% 35% Mid-Hudson 611 0.03% 44% Mohawk Valley 105 0.02% 37% New York City 3,252 0.04% 31% North Country 74 0.02% 57% Southern Tier 130 0.02% 47% Western New York 224 0.02% 38% Statewide 5,876 0.03% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 246 193 24% Central New York 262 184 34% Finger Lakes 397 260 37% Long Island 867 686 22% Mid-Hudson 677 402 41% Mohawk Valley 127 83 31% New York City 2,593 2,029 22% North Country 62 36 45% Southern Tier 126 72 43% Western New York 545 333 38% Statewide 5,902 4,278 28%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 1.99% 1.99% 2.02% Central New York 1.24% 1.20% 1.08% Finger Lakes 2.33% 2.28% 2.22% Long Island 4.35% 4.30% 4.10% Mid-Hudson 4.22% 4.23% 4.18% Mohawk Valley 2.03% 1.96% 1.92% New York City 4.48% 4.49% 4.35% North Country 3.72% 3.84% 3.39% Southern Tier 0.79% 0.69% 0.71% Western New York 2.47% 2.44% 2.31% Statewide 3.52% 3.46% 3.36%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 5.77% 5.78% 5.62% Brooklyn 4.39% 4.37% 4.72% Manhattan 2.79% 2.74% 2.80% Queens 4.94% 4.93% 4.85% Staten Island 4.37% 4.43% 4.62%

Of the 1,597,774 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,526 40 Allegany 2,856 6 Broome 14,412 96 Cattaraugus 4,324 12 Cayuga 5,312 9 Chautauqua 7,213 12 Chemung 6,397 5 Chenango 2,390 5 Clinton 3,468 16 Columbia 3,347 12 Cortland 3,102 4 Delaware 1,469 6 Dutchess 21,862 93 Erie 64,066 203 Essex 1,317 3 Franklin 1,996 10 Fulton 3,245 11 Genesee 4,335 15 Greene 2,598 9 Hamilton 277 0 Herkimer 4,531 10 Jefferson 4,681 14 Lewis 2,026 6 Livingston 3,478 14 Madison 3,792 9 Monroe 51,913 111 Montgomery 3,121 11 Nassau 145,290 519 Niagara 15,100 41 NYC 694,438 3,363 Oneida 19,519 38 Onondaga 32,054 37 Ontario 5,699 18 Orange 36,102 177 Orleans 2,422 13 Oswego 5,935 17 Otsego 2,267 8 Putnam 8,204 50 Rensselaer 8,860 21 Rockland 37,948 115 Saratoga 11,723 36 Schenectady 10,685 24 Schoharie 1,176 1 Schuyler 852 1 Seneca 1,564 3 St. Lawrence 5,336 49 Steuben 5,452 9 Suffolk 159,571 425 Sullivan 4,662 16 Tioga 2,771 5 Tompkins 3,414 6 Ulster 9,854 42 Warren 2,795 4 Washington 2,279 8 Wayne 4,409 11 Westchester 105,550 382 Wyoming 2,778 8 Yates 1,011 0

Yesterday, 99 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: