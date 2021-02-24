Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mario King Enters Guilty Plea

February 24, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White made the following statement after Mario King entered a guilty plea in federal court today:

“I’m pleased to see this case come to a conclusion. It’s an example of top-notch coordination between the Auditor’s office and federal authorities. Folks like Mr. King need to learn they are not above the law. We are watching.”

Mario King Enters Guilty Plea

