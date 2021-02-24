Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,586 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 5 – Equality Act (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary) 

The Rule provides for 90 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Begin Consideration of H.R. 803 – Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act (Rep. DeGette – Natural Resources) 

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Natural Resources.

The Rule makes in order 29 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

**Members are advised that the House will complete general debate of H.R. 803 after last votes on Thursday.  Members are further advised that the House will debate amendments and complete consideration of H.R. 803 on Friday.    

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.