THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2021

Complete Consideration of H.R. 5 – Equality Act (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary)

The Rule provides for 90 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Begin Consideration of H.R. 803 – Protecting America's Wilderness and Public Lands Act (Rep. DeGette – Natural Resources)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Natural Resources.

The Rule makes in order 29 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.

**Members are advised that the House will complete general debate of H.R. 803 after last votes on Thursday. Members are further advised that the House will debate amendments and complete consideration of H.R. 803 on Friday.