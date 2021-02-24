NSCAS Assessment Development Application – Virtual Summer 2021 Work

Even though the NSCAS test windows have not opened, it is time to start planning for next year. Below is a link for an application for summer NSCAS test development & alignment work for NSCAS summative general (ELA, math, science) and for formative classroom task development for science. All assessment development work will be done virtually this summer.

NDE Statewide Assessment is always seeking highly qualified educators to participate in assessment development, review, and alignment opportunities. Stipends are available when educators are NOT working under district contract.

We are currently seeking educators for summer NSCAS test development work for both NSCAS General and NSCAS formative work in science. You can find the NSCAS summer application link below. If you have any questions please contact us at 402.314.3013.

The first page of the application will offer details about content areas and dates. Please let NDE know if you have any questions about the application or the test development opportunities. The initial selection process will begin at the end of March.