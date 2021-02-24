Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,338 in the last 365 days.

NSCAS Assessment Development Application – Virtual Summer 2021 Work

Even though the NSCAS test windows have not opened, it is time to start planning for next year. Below is a link for an application for summer NSCAS test development & alignment work for NSCAS summative general (ELA, math, science) and for formative classroom task development for science.  All assessment development work will be done virtually this summer.

NDE Statewide Assessment is always seeking highly qualified educators to participate in assessment development, review, and alignment opportunities.  Stipends are available when educators are NOT working under district contract.

We are currently seeking educators for summer NSCAS test development work for both NSCAS General and NSCAS formative work in science.  You can find the NSCAS summer application link below.  If you have any questions please contact us at 402.314.3013.

Application Link 

The first page of the application will offer details about content areas and dates. Please let NDE know if you have any questions about the application or the test development opportunities. The initial selection process will begin at the end of March.

 

You just read:

NSCAS Assessment Development Application – Virtual Summer 2021 Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.