Updated FmPro Migrator 9.26 Enhances Visual FoxPro and FileMaker Pro to LiveCode Conversions...

.com Solutions Inc. today announces the release of FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 9.26 with enhanced FileMaker Pro and Visual FoxPro to LiveCode Conversions.

Developers can experience a six figure revenue increase as a result of using royalty-free app distribution of LiveCode developed apps.” — David Simpson, President of .com Solutions Inc.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc. announces a major update of the LiveCode Conversion feature in FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition. This feature supports the conversion of FileMaker Pro, Visual FoxPro and Microsoft Access databases into a functional LiveCode stack file.

All customers now receive the FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition features for the $99 standard pricing, including the conversion of 250 layouts/forms/reports per project.

One of the advantages of converting to LiveCode includes being able to deploy cross-platform apps (macOS, Windows, Linux, IOS, Android & HTML5) royalty-free to an unlimited number of users. Depending upon the customer base, developers can experience a six figure revenue increase as a result of using royalty-free app distribution.

FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 9.26 LiveCode Conversion enhancements include:

* SQL Library - Provides database independent connectivity, insert, query, update, delete of records.

* Value List Library - Includes code to implement each value list of the solution in a single library, making it easy to make global changes to menu contents.

* Stored/Unstored-Calculation Library - Converted field based calculations are located in this library.

* Validation Library - Field data entry constraints are implemented in this library.

* Relationships Conversion - More complex multi-hop relationships are now converted and stored as a JSON file. A Relationships JSON Editor tool is included for editing these relationships.

* Popover Buttons - Popover buttons are converted into groups allowing for live field data display and editing.

* Print/Page Setup Menu - Every converted card includes printing and save to PDF features - across all operating systems.

* Import/Export Menu - Every converted card supports importing and exporting of TAB delimited data, using code generated for the specific fields on each card.

* FMFunctionsToLiveCodeMapping.livecode stack - This stack converts the FileMaker built-in functions into LiveCode functions implemented inside the fmFunctions Library stack.

* JSON Connection File Builder stack - This stack makes it easier to deploy apps for testing, development and production usage.

Converted Contacts.fmp12 Database App

The converted Contacts application is available as digitally signed macOS and Windows versions providing an example of a converted LiveCode stack. Each download package includes the original FileMaker database, unlocked LiveCode stacks, converted scripts, SQLite database and a detailed ReadMe PDF.

The PDF manual includes the following topics:

* Button Bar installation notes.

* Application structure (macOS/Windows).

* Navigating thru converted layouts, using the built-in status area.

* SVG Button object changes.

* DataGrid add record button use with the converted Tab Controls.

* Popover Button implementation details and customization possibilities with sample code.

* WebViewer conversion details showing source code and changes made for use on Windows.

* Show/Hide browser widget code for use on Windows within grouped objects, included within another sample stack.

* SaveRecordsAsExcel code explanation.

* Print records as PDF code explanation.

* Merge field implementation.

* Printing complex layouts notes.

The LiveCode Conversion manual has been extensively updated as well, and is available from the Help -> Help menu in FmPro Migrator.

Visual FoxPro PRG to LiveCode Conversion

Visual FoxPro PRG code is converted into LiveCode scripts with the Visual FoxPro Code Converter app included with FmPro Migrator. An unlimited amount of PRG code from Visual FoxPro projects can be converted with this tool.

Pricing and Availability:

FmPro Migrator (including Developer Edition and Platinum Edition features) is priced at ($99) per developer, and is available immediately.

Is LiveCode the Modern Replacement for Visual FoxPro?