Arrest Made in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, February 21, 2021, in the 2200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:40 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects then forcibly took property and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 23 year-old Danzell Hall, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

An additional suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.