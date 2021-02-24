Suspect Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of Howard Road, Southeast.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:35 pm, members of the Seventh District and the Metro Transit Police responded to the Anacostia Metro Station for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, on the platform, inside of the metro station, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.