District to Mail First Half Real Property Tax Bills

Washington, DC - The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) announced today that it will begin to mail more than 170,000 real property tax bills for the 2021 first half tax year to District property owners. Payments, which reflect current and past due real property tax liabilities, are due March 31.

With the addition of real property taxes to the MyTax.DC.gov web portal, property owners can view and pay their property tax bills online with ease. The additional features at MyTax.DC.gov will also allow property owners to:

Use major credit cards such as Visa, American Express, MasterCard, and Discover for their real property payments; ACH debit still accepted

Apply for tax relief benefits to reduce tax liabilities

Confidently manage payment transactions in a secure environment

Other Payment Options: Wells Fargo Bank no longer accepts real property tax payments at its branches.

Taxpayers have the option to mail payments via US Postal Service to the following address:

Government of the District of Columbia Office of Tax and Revenue Real Property Tax Administration PO Box 98095 Washington, DC 20090-8095

For Additional Support: Please contact OTR’s Customer Service Center at (202) 727-4TAX (4829) to learn more. For assistance with MyTax.DC.gov, please contact the e-Services Unit at (202) 759-1946, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:15 am to 5:30 pm, or send an email to [email protected].

MyTax.DC.gov Resources: