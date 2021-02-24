Delaware State Parks Fee Season to Begin March 1

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds visitors to Delaware State Parks that 2021 entrance fees will be in effect starting Monday, March 1 through Nov. 30.

State park entrance fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks. Fees for out-of-state vehicles are $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks. Entrance fees will remain in effect through Nov. 30, which is the normal fee season end date.

Daily park entrance fees may be purchased via credit-card machine at most park locations, where fee attendants are on duty or self-registration envelopes provided at park entrances that are then placed in designated secured drop boxes.

Revenue generated from park entrance fees is used to manage 17 state parks and more than 26,000 acres of state park lands. Park users generate 65% of the revenue utilized to operate and maintain the parks. The revenue is used for trail maintenance, environmental and recreational programs, visitor amenities, guarded beaches, management of campgrounds, cabins and more.

Annual Passes

Annual passes are a convenient way to access the parks for the entire fee season. A Delaware resident annual pass costs $35, and Delaware residents 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $18. A $65 lifetime pass is available for Delawareans 65 and older. Reduced rates are also offered to Delawareans who receive public assistance, or who are active duty military or veterans. Active duty military personnel with an out-of-state license plate can purchase an annual pass at the in-state rate.

In addition, the corporate and group pass program offers participating businesses, nonprofits and other groups discounted annual passes. For more information on corporate and group passes visit www.destateparks.com/GroupPass.

Annual passes may be purchased online at www.destateparks.com, at all park offices, and at seven retail locations. For more information, visit www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees.

