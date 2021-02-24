Sell Your Home Gainesville Launches Safe Alternative to Traditional, MLS-Based Home Buying
Sell Your Home Gainesville is now available in the Gainesville, Florida areaGAINESVILLE, FLA., USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sell Your Home Gainesville has launched a new home buying service that provides a safe alternative to listing a home in Gainesville, Florida, and the surrounding area. Viktor Jiracek started Sell Your Home Gainesville to help homeowners in the Gainesville region sell their home without the hassle of listing it on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). Jiracek has been involved in the real estate business since he was 14 years old.
“I wanted to provide a simple, easy alternative way to sell your house without the long drawn out process, expensive repairs, or multiple showings,” Jiracek said. “Real estate has always been a passion of mine.”
Sell Your Home Gainesville takes the stress out of selling a home. With `Sell Your Home Gainesville’, homeowners now have the option to sell a home “as-is.” They sell their houses on their terms, receiving a fair cash offer from a trusted local home buyer. The company works with home sellers to make the selling process safe and simple—handling the transaction from start to finish. They will even pay moving expenses.
Selling your house with Sell Your Home Gainesville is possible in any situation. The company can help with out of state or town ownership, as well as issues like avoiding foreclosure, divorce, moving, taxes, and inherited property. In addition to buying houses, the company also buys condos, mobile homes, and townhomes in Alachua County.
“Selling your Gainesville house for cash is honestly quite easy. This is because we eliminate the ‘middleman' like real estate agents and banks,” Jiracek said. “You deal with us directly, so we make the home selling process as smooth as possible. We do not depend on approvals or inspections from third parties in order to buy your house. If we decide we want to buy it, then we can close in less than 30 days or even sooner. Remember, NEVER ‘low-ball’ offers.”
Sellers are often discouraged from selling to national house buyers because their offers rarely work out in the seller’s favor. Offers are often inflated and then lowered after inspection. Sell Your Home Gainsville does not work this way, as numerous satisfied customers in the area will attest. The company stands out from unscrupulous home buyers with their 100% transparent process. They will research what the home will sell for in perfect condition, after repairs or remodels, subtract transaction and holding costs, costs of repairs, account for risk and time, then make the highest possible offer based on their buying formula. There is no lowering of offers with Sell Your Home Gainesville.
With Sell Your Home Gainesville, there is no waiting for offers or multiple house showings. Sell Your Home Gainsville will buy the home. Because the company pays cash, the schedule for selling is exactly on the homeowner’s schedule. There are no inspections, no middleman, and no buyers walking through. If a listing is the right solution for selling a home, Sell Your Home Gainsville can assist with that process as well.
Visit https://www.sellyourgainesvillehometoday.com/ to learn more about our company and how our process works.
Viktor Jiracek
Sell Your Home Gainesville
