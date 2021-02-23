PSD Extends Deadlines Related to the RFP for a Public Involvement Facilitator for the Comprehensive Energy Plan

The Department of Public Service (PSD) has extended the window for questions and answers, as well as proposal submission bids, under the Request for Proposals for the Comprehensive Energy Plan Public Involvement Facilitator. The new deadline by which questions are to be received is Thursday, February 25, 2021. The PSD will respond to questions by Friday, February 26, 2021. The deadline for proposal submissions has been extended to Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

For more information, please see the February 5, 2021 Announcement re: PSD Issues RFP for 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan Public Involvement Facilitator.