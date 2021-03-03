Addiction Treatment Center Offers Cutting Edge Texting Campaign
Springboard Center turns the promise of recovery into an outreach system that anyone can benefit fromMIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Springboard Center is bridging the gap between addiction recovery and technology with its new PROMISE text campaign. For the next few months, anyone struggling with their sobriety or looking for help getting back on track can text “PROMISE” to 50700 to learn more about Springboard Center’s treatment options.
Texting campaigns have long proven effective in everything from emergency awareness to nonprofit fundraising. Springboard Center is spearheading the effort to harness the power of mass communication by pairing it with the Center’s mission of unity in recovery.
“The medium of text helps raise the level of awareness concerning substance abuse while offering immediate support for those in need of help allowing Springboard to continue providing premier treatment for residents of the Permian Basin and surrounding areas,” says Paul Colwell, Director of Marketing.
People who text PROMISE to 50700 will immediately receive response texts from the Springboard giving them the option to either speak directly with the admissions department or enroll in an informational and inspirational series of texts aimed to encourage recovery and bring a sense of fellowship. Ultimately Springboard hopes to remind addicts that they aren’t alone.
“The Springboard Promise is meant to convey our continual investment in a client’s continuing recovery. The Promise simply states that we will rejoin you in your recovery, at no cost to you, at an appropriate level of care, if you relapse within 3 months after exiting our 12-month continuum of care,” says Dr. Mark Alexander, Executive Director of The Springboard Center, "Your relapse does not have to be your on-going reality, your recovery can be. Call us and let us help you to get back on track with your recovery.”
Since 2003, The Springboard Center has been a safe haven for adult men and women who are addicted to drugs and alcohol. In 2009, the organization moved to the current Midland facility and expanded services to include detoxification, inpatient and intensive outpatient treatment. Springboard Sober Living opened in 2015 to offer drug- and alcohol-free environments which further aid in addiction treatment for people in recovery who have successfully completed an inpatient treatment program.
For more information about The Springboard Center and the PROMISE text campaign head to their website springboardcenter.org.
