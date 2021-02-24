Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,220 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Passing of Rep. Katie Hurley

February 22, 2021 (Anchorage, AK)Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former Alaska State Representative Katie Hurley, who served in Alaska State Legislature from 1985 to 1987. Prior to serving in the Legislature, Hurley worked as an assistant to Territorial Governor Ernest Gruening for 12 years, the Chief Clerk to the Constitutional Convention, Secretary of the Territorial Senate, and Secretary of the State Senate.

“Katie Hurley was a pioneer who impacted countless lives in her commitment to Alaska’s public affairs. Her dedicated contributions during Alaska’s formative Territorial and Statehood years created history. From the first day that Alaska became a state, Katie was at the forefront of devoted public service. We offer our deepest sympathies to Katie Hurley’s family and friends as they honor her memory.”

At the request of the Hurley family, Governor Dunleavy has ordered that U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in honor of what would have been Representative Hurley’s 100th birthday.

###

 

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Passing of Rep. Katie Hurley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.