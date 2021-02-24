Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Passing of Rep. Katie Hurley

February 22, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former Alaska State Representative Katie Hurley, who served in Alaska State Legislature from 1985 to 1987. Prior to serving in the Legislature, Hurley worked as an assistant to Territorial Governor Ernest Gruening for 12 years, the Chief Clerk to the Constitutional Convention, Secretary of the Territorial Senate, and Secretary of the State Senate.

“Katie Hurley was a pioneer who impacted countless lives in her commitment to Alaska’s public affairs. Her dedicated contributions during Alaska’s formative Territorial and Statehood years created history. From the first day that Alaska became a state, Katie was at the forefront of devoted public service. We offer our deepest sympathies to Katie Hurley’s family and friends as they honor her memory.”

At the request of the Hurley family, Governor Dunleavy has ordered that U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in honor of what would have been Representative Hurley’s 100th birthday.

###