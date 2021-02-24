Governor Congratulates Ben Stevens on New Position

February 24, 2021 (Juneau) – Governor Mike Dunleavy is announcing that Chief of Staff Ben Stevens will be leaving the administration to become the new vice president of external affairs and transportation at ConocoPhillips Alaska. Mr. Stevens last day in the governor’s office will be announced soon.

“I want to thank Ben for his hard work and service to the State of Alaska the past two years. His knowledge and political acumen have been an asset to the administration and I wish him the very best in his new role at ConocoPhillips Alaska,” said Governor Dunleavy.

The Governor has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Randy Ruaro to serve acting chief of staff until a permanent replacement is named.

###