Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,227 in the last 365 days.

PSD Extends Deadlines Related to the RFP for a Public Involvement Facilitator for the Comprehensive Energy Plan

The Department of Public Service (PSD) has extended the window for questions and answers, as well as proposal submission bids, under the Request for Proposals for the Comprehensive Energy Plan Public Involvement Facilitator. The new deadline by which questions are to be received is Thursday, February 25, 2021. The PSD will respond to questions by Friday, February 26, 2021. The deadline for proposal submissions has been extended to Wednesday, March 3, 2021. 

For more information, please see the February 5, 2021 Announcement re: PSD Issues RFP for 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan Public Involvement Facilitator.

You just read:

PSD Extends Deadlines Related to the RFP for a Public Involvement Facilitator for the Comprehensive Energy Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.