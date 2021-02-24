Torrey Holistics Aims to Bridge the Gender Gap Among Cannabis Consumers
Torrey Holistics launches educational and philanthropic efforts centered around cannabis for women’s wellnessSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This February, San Diego-based cannabis store Torrey Holistics launched an educational campaign centered around cannabis and women’s wellness. The month-long campaign was created as a result of the fact that while cannabis continues to become more accepted in the mainstream, just one third of recreational cannabis sales in 2020 came from women. Unfortunately, this means that a substantial portion of the adult population is missing out on many of the health benefits cannabis has to offer. Torrey Holistics aims to bridge this gender divide by releasing a series of informational blog posts and videos on cannabis’ benefits for women, highlighting products created specifically to address women’s needs, and giving back to local women’s organizations.
“Torrey Holistics’ customer base is mostly men, and from surveys we’ve conducted, even women who consume are much more likely to have their partner purchase it for them,” says Ruthie Edelson, Director of Marketing for Torrey Holistics. “Because of this, we would like to try to empower women to take charge of their own health and wellness by showing them all of the amazing benefits the plant has to offer, and that there’s no reason to be afraid. Nowadays, the dispensary experience is totally safe and welcoming, and Torrey Holistics is proud to have a team of friendly and knowledgeable cannabis consultants to help guide women towards products that best suit their needs. Cannabis is legal now and women should be able to benefit from it just as much as men.”
Several of the most well-known and researched benefits of cannabis include relief from pain, anxiety, and inflammation. In addition, emerging research suggests its potential to alleviate the symptoms of conditions commonly experienced by women, such as menopause, endometriosis, PMS, and more.
As part of their campaign, Torrey Holistics is donating a portion of proceeds in the month of February to the Oceanside-based Women’s Resource Center. The WRC provides supportive services, counseling, shelter and education to North San Diego County women, children and men involved in or threatened by domestic violence or sexual assault. In addition, Torrey Holistics (in partnership with women-owned cannabis brand Yummi Karma) is currently collecting new, unopened feminine hygiene products to donate to the WRC at the end of the month.
For more information about Torrey Holistics, visit www.torreyholistics.com.
About Torrey Holistics
Torrey Holistics is San Diego’s premier, licensed cannabis store serving adults ages 21 and up and medical patients 18 and up with medical card. Established in 2014 and opened in 2015 as a medical cannabis dispensary, Torrey Holistics is the proud recipient of the very first recreational retail license awarded by the state of California. Anybody from the beginner to the veteran cannabis consumer is invited to browse Torrey Holistics’ full menu online, offering a wide variety of cannabis products ranging from flower to edibles, vape cartridges and pens, topicals, tinctures, drinks and more. Visit their safe and welcoming storefront in Sorrento Valley or order online to enjoy the convenience of free cannabis delivery. Canna-curious? Check out torreyholistics.com to learn about the many educational resources they have to offer, including blog posts, workshops, services, and more. Torrey Holistics opened their second (sister) store, Mammoth Holistics, in the heart of Mammoth Lakes, at the end of 2020. Torrey Holistics is located in Sorrento Valley at 10671 Roselle St, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92121.
