St Maarten Real Estate Market Experiences Strong Growth, Attracting Buyers and Investment Momentum
Led by Century 21 St Maarten, Numerous Projects are Launching, with Real Estate for All Price PointsPHILIPSBURG, ST MAARTEN, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate market on the Caribbean island of St Maarten is growing at a rapid clip, according to Century 21 St Maarten, which is at the forefront of this renaissance. The company is bringing much needed international investment to St Maarten in the form of real estate and development. The Oryx Residences, for example, a new townhouse development, has 55 homes under contract in its first four months. Other investments, such as the Indigo Bay Hotel and Marriott Baie Nettle, reveal that confidence is high in St Maarten's real estate future.
“We are very encouraged by the strength of interest in St Maarten’s real estate market,” said Ritika Nanwani, owner of Century 21 St Maarten. “People easily get the appeal of the island, and are willing to invest in building residences, as well as their futures, on this enchanted spot. The market for current St Maarten residents is also showing remarkable traction.” Nanwani is renowned as one of the most experienced real estate professionals on St Maarten. The island has a European flair, but with all the American conveniences. North America accounts for 62% of all stay-over arrivals in St Maarten.
Oryx Residences
Oryx Residences is townhouse development located in Cay Hill. It was developed by Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS), a pension fund management firm. The project offers Sint Maarteners the opportunity to purchase or rent a modern, robust family home at a mid-range price ($145,000 – $245,000). There is a total of 62 1-,2- and 3-bedroom units in the project. They are all protected by 24-hour security. The homes were designed to withstand category 5 hurricanes, while offering present-day, high-quality comfort for a moderate price. Private parking is available for every unit. Owners can also add an additional floor to their home, subject to approval by the Ministry of VROMI.
APS pension fund participants are prioritized for financing via APS, but non-participants are able to rent a home on the property as well. Potential buyers can make use of a lease-to-own option if they choose. This enables tenants to finance 90% of the purchase price at the end of the lease term. APS awarded the contract to sell and lease Oryx Residences properties to Century21. The results have been strikingly positive. They have been able to reserve 80% of the properties within four months. Only 16 of the 62 homes are still available.
Indigo Bay New Five Star Hotel
The launch of the Indigo Bay hotel and condos project is another sign that the real estate market on St Maarten is starting to boom. The $220 million hotel venture, led by Tau Capital, Altree Developments and Cay Bay Development (CBD) NV, is envisioned as a combined luxury hotel resort and condo complex. It is expected to feature five-star amenities in its 94 hotel rooms and suites and 55 lanai suites. Condos will comprise 60 2-bedroom units and 15 3-bedroom units. The hotel will also boast a 10,000 square foot luxury spa, a conference facility, an all-day dining restaurant and a fine-dining restaurant. It plans to offer multiple pools, a beach bar, pool bar, fitness center, and a kids and teen club.
Century 21 St Maarten
Century 21 St Maarten is one of the premier real estate firms on the island. It has been awarded Best Real Estate Agency in St Maarten for eleven years in a row. Their highly skilled agents are known for high-touch customer service. This includes providing services in English, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian and Hindi. Overall, the firm has 15 years of experience, serving all districts within Dutch Sint Maarten.
Century 21 St Maarten is a specialist in beachfront condos and villas, with Indigo Bay, Cupecoy and Simpson Bay being the most popular locations within the portfolio. The firm operates from a large office suite in the heart of Simpson Bay. The team consists of over 15 Sales Agents, Investment Specialist, Rental Specialist and Head Broker. They cover every aspect of the real estate market.
Nanwani, who serves as Head Broker, has 12 years of experience in residential real estate as well as in new property marketing and sales. She is closely involved with every new development project—engaged throughout the entire process from pre-development to sales. She manages the firm’s three offices, which are located in St Maarten, Saba and St Eustatius. She also handles a portfolio of properties that span exclusive villas, vacation rentals, commercial building and land, a very scarce commodity. With her intelligent channels and loyal client network, she managed, nearly single-handedly to resurrect the St Maarten real estate economy. She has been featured on HGTV as well.
About St Maarten
Popular among celebrities, St Maarten is a Caribbean island that has a reputation much bigger than its size. Known as the jewel of the Caribbean, St Maarten is the smallest dual-nation (Dutch and French) island in the world. St Maarten/St. Martin is famous for its physical beauty, white sand beaches, verdant mountains and turquoise seas. The island also offers the experience of a unique mix of native Caribbean and cosmopolitan culture. St Maarten is also often described as the “culinary capital” of the Caribbean.
Overall, St Maarten functions as a major Caribbean hub, with tourism traffic increasing annually by 3.7%. Visits were as high as 528,000 in 2017. Indeed, the island is listed as one of the busiest destinations for private yachts and jets in the Caribbean. St Maarten has earned its reputation for continued economic growth and a stable real estate economy.
For more information, visit www.century21-stmaarten.com or https://www.century21-stmaarten.com/properties/st-maarten-homes-for-sale/
