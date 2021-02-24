Tetra Tech Receives Two Industry Awards From Environmental Business Journal

SOURCE: Tetra Tech

Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) recognized Tetra Tech with two industry awards for the company’s work during 2020: Business Achievement—Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Achievement—COVID Response. EBI Inc. presented the annual EBJ awards for outstanding businesses at its annual Environmental Industry Summit held virtually February 11-12, 2021.

Tetra Tech received the Mergers & Acquisitions Award for advancing our strategic focus on high-end consulting and cutting-edge technology solutions for water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy projects with the acquisition of two industry leading firms.

The acquisitions of Segue Technologies and BlueWater Federal Solutions augmented Tetra Tech’s high-end technology consulting services with more than 550 technical experts in advanced analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and enterprise-wide software applications. Segue, a leading information technology (IT) management consulting firm, delivers advanced data analytics, cloud services, and enterprise-wide software applications for government and commercial customers and additional capabilities with system modernization tools that are critical for U.S. Department of Defense customers. BlueWater, a leading IT consulting firm, brings capabilities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity solutions, and mission-essential services for our U.S. federal customers.

These additions provided Tetra Tech with new government clients and further advanced Tetra Tech’s relationships within various U.S. federal agencies focused on IT. Tetra Tech is leveraging these high-end resources to deliver solutions for clients throughout its global operations. In joining Tetra Tech, Segue and BlueWater also created tremendous opportunities for their employees by gaining access to a global platform and Tetra Tech’s $20 billion contract capacity with the U.S. federal government.

Tetra Tech also received EBJ's COVID Response Business Achievement Award for the company's Leading with Science® approach in its COVID-19 response services advising high performance building clients. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tetra Tech High Performance Buildings Group created a COVID-19 Task Force to conduct research into the role mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design can play in mitigating the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 in interior spaces. Our team worked directly with clients to educate them on strategies to implement into their existing building operations and systems to mitigate the virus spread in their space.

