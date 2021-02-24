Upwing Energy Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

CERRITOS, Calif., February 24, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Upwing Energy, an artificial lift technology company serving the oil and gas industry, announced today that it has been independently certified as a carbon neutral company under the PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality standard.

The company’s certification will benefit exploration and production companies by adding a carbon neutral company to their supply chain, in addition to reducing their own carbon footprint with Upwing’s advanced subsurface compressor technology.

Upwing Energy’s carbon neutral certification was awarded by SCS Global Services, an internationally recognized third-party certification body, which performed a full assessment of the company’s greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the PAS 2060 standard.

“Upwing Energy is an innovative leader in its industry, becoming the first oil and gas equipment manufacturing company certified by SCS to achieve carbon neutrality based on the PAS 2060 standard,” said SCS’ David Jonas, Program Manager for Climate Consulting Services. “It has set an important precedent for oil and gas equipment manufacturing companies to demonstrate greenhouse gas emissions reductions. We applaud Upwing Energy’s commitment to carbon neutrality.”

In addition to its own emission reductions, Upwing Energy is committed to helping the oil and gas industry meet its environmental and production goals. Exploration and production companies can reduce their own carbon emissions by replacing existing topside wellhead compressors with a much cleaner and effective subsurface compressor system, which increases gas production from existing wells by 150 percent or more as compared to wellhead compressors.

“This is a clear win for our industry and a great example of how a technology can simultaneously help companies achieve their economic goal of increasing gas production and their environmental goal of reducing carbon emissions,” said Herman Artinian, President and CEO of Upwing Energy.

“I am extremely proud that we are the first among our peers to have been certified for carbon neutrality,” said Artinian. “We are committed to maintaining our certification and will continue to push the envelope to find and implement innovative solutions that will reduce the environmental impact while simultaneously increasing the productivity of our industry.”

Upwing Energy achieved carbon neutrality by measuring its scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon footprint, purchasing and retiring carbon offsets to neutralize its footprint, and implementing plans to reduce emissions within the company. These emission reduction activities include an environmental employee education program, an electric vehicle charging initiative, a recycling program and an advanced planning initiative for sustainable business travel, local shipment of goods, and limited mobile and stationary machine usage.

About Upwing Energy Upwing Energy, Inc. (“Upwing”), headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., provides the most reliable, available and retrievable artificial lift technology that increases the production and recovery of hydrocarbons from conventional and unconventional wells. The company is an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, which is a recognized leader in high-speed rotating systems for a wide variety of industries. For more information, please visit www.upwingenergy.com.

About SCS Global Services SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veriﬁcation, certiﬁcation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Beneﬁt Corporation, reﬂecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com. Learn more about Carbon Neutral Certification here: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/carbon-neutral-certification

