Latest News: Library Acquires Courtroom Sketches of Rodney King Trials

The Library of Congress has acquired more than 200 sketches of the Rodney King police brutality trials against four Los Angeles police officers in the 1990s, drawn by courtroom sketch artist Mary Chaney (1927-2005).

Although the focus is on the police officers, some of the sketches feature King on the witness stand describing his injuries while recording of the beating plays at his civil trial against the city of Los Angeles. Others show Judge John G. Davies (1929-2020) and members of the jury.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


