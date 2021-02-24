Social Entrepreneur of the Year – Canada 2020
Canadian charity wins international award for its groundbreaking work pioneering the concept of Social Enterprise in Canada.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise4Good is pleased to announce that we have received the Social Entrepreneur of the Year – Canada award for 2020. The award is part of the Small Business Awards organized by Corporate Vision Magazine. Corporate Vision is published monthly with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world.
Social Enterprise is an approach that can be used by charities to implement programs and services on a financially self-sustained basis allowing them to completely abandon the old charitable resourcing model of constant fundraising.
Enterprise4Good is a registered charity that utilizes the revolutionary model of social enterprise. It engages in various business activities that generate revenue to sustain charitable programs and services. We are financially independent and do not rely on the traditional fundraising model used by most nonprofits. We focus on engaging and connecting people who care about social issues in their communities locally and globally to solve social issues and problems permanently. We are a family of non-profits that have the audacity to think we can actually solve problems, not just provide services to deal with the symptoms of those problems.
On winning the Award, Adrian Bohach, President and CEO, of Enterprise4Good, said “We are thrilled to be recognized on the world stage for our work during the last 25 years as Canadian Social Enterprise pioneers. We hope our recognition will inspire others in the charitable sector to also become Social Entrepreneurs and use this powerful model to create other new, impactful community services on a financially self-sustaining basis.”
Awards Coordinator Steve Simpson took a moment to comment on the success of those recognized in this year’s program: “It has been an extraordinarily tough year for small businesses all over the world. As such, it has been important to double down on our efforts to acknowledge the successes and achievements of those who are continuing to thrive and grow in an environment that seems particularly challenging. With that in mind, I offer sincere congratulations to all of our 2020 winners. I hope you all have a fantastic new year.”
Enterprise4Good consists of several social enterprise entities, namely Ability4Good, Home4Good, Friends4Good, and Good4U. Ability4Good offers clinical programs, services and develops social networks for vulnerable children and adults with Autism and other special needs so that they can achieve their goals and aspirations. Home4Good offers quality housing for persons with special needs, mental health issues or are transitioning from homelessness. It also provides quality affordable seniors housing and care in a gracious setting so that residents, most with Dementia, can live with meaning and dignity. Friends4Good focuses on international community development. It facilitates groups of volunteers to travel to less developed countries around the world to work alongside local citizens to build schools, housing, water projects, dormitories, health facilities, and social enterprises, especially those for women. Finally, Good4U is a retail operation that accepts unwanted new or used merchandise such as building materials, appliances, and furniture as donations and then sells them through our retail store thus keeping these items from being thrown into a landfill. The proceeds are used to fund programs and services that improve the quality of life of people in need such as the elderly and children with disabilities, while at the same time providing paid employment and volunteer opportunities for persons with employment barriers.
For more information, please contact our CEO, Adrian Bohach at adrian@enterprise4good.com, or visit our website http://enterprise4good.com/ or follow us at https://www.facebook.com/Enterprise4good-805026273009913/ and https://www.instagram.com/enterprise4g00d/ . Also, here is an interview of Adrian discussing about social enterprise. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQ9pp4wGV74
To learn more about the businesses recognized in the 2020 awards program please visit http://www.cv-magazine.com.
Zahid
Enterprise4Good
email us here