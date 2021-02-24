Rapha Clinic of West GA Announcing 2021 Fundraising Initiatives
Charity golf tournament and Sound of Medicine concert set to raise funds for Community Health
We hope our West Georgia neighbors will help us support those in need throughout the year with monthly donations and through these events.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapha Clinic, a non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community is excited to wrap up its “Heart of the Community Fundraiser” that has lasted the entirety of February and introducing other fundraising initiatives taking place in 2021 including a Celebrity Golf Tournament, the annual Sound of Medicine concert, a Mindful Movement class and more.
The Celebrity Golf Tournament, Rapha Golf Classic: FORE Your Health, will take place on July 19 at Sunset Hills Golf Club in Carrollton, Ga. The lead sponsor is CareTrack but additional sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from $100-$1000+. CareTrack, a locally-based telecare patient care company supports physicians and patients to ensure better health outcomes. Further information about the tournament and how to sign up for a foursome will be released in March.
The 7th annual Sound of Medicine concert will be held on September 16 at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, Ga. Created by the Medical Director and former Chairman of the Board Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual concert is an opportunity to enjoy inspiring music that allows Rapha to continue its mission of providing healthcare in West Georgia. The event will be a hybrid of a social-distanced, in-person event, as well as, broadcasted via Facebook Live and YouTube live to attend virtually.
The Mindful Movement fundraiser, hosted by Serena Robbins one Saturday per month, will begin on April 17. All skills levels are welcomed and no past experience is necessary. Each class will require a small fee that is donated directly towards the Rapha Clinic. Participants can tune in from home virtually.
“We are excited for the book of fundraising events in 2021” said Patrick Calvillo, the Director of Development at the Rapha Clinic. “We hope our West Georgia neighbors will help us support those in need throughout the year with monthly donations and through these events. We believe that good community health is everyone’s responsibility.”
There are 3 ways to support the Rapha Clinic beyond the fundraisers:
Donate online at www.RaphaClinic.com
Call the Clinic at 770-562-4501
Mail a check to 253 Highway 78 East Temple, GA 30179
If you want to learn more about RAPHA’s various fundraising opportunities, the health or dental services offered by RAPHA and/or learn more about the impact the organization has made in helping the West GA community, contact aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com.
About Rapha Clinic
The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.
