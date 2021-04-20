California Mesothelioma Victims Center Strongly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Person with Mesothelioma in California-Demand the Best Possible Compensation Settlement Results

"If you are a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in California-we are urging you to take financial compensation seriously and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

SACRAMENTO , CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in California or their family member-we are urging you to take financial compensation seriously and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might be serious results. We strongly recommend attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to a person with this rare cancer or their family members because he and his team are so passionate about making certain their clients get the best compensation outcomes. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a person in California can exceed a million dollars.

“If we had one incredibly important piece of advice for a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in California it would be-rather than ordering a 'free' kit, guide, calculator, publication or everything you wanted to know about mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for specific answers to your questions about mesothelioma. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.